As of Wednesday, Everbridge Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock closed at $36.03, up from $29.62 the previous day. While Everbridge Inc. has overperformed by 21.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVBG fell by -74.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.40 to $24.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.64% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Reiterated Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for EVBG. Stephens also reiterated EVBG shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Raymond James Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $80 to $50. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for EVBG, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for EVBG shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Everbridge Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EVBG is recording 792.35K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.38%, with a gain of 10.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.60, showing growth from the present price of $36.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVBG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Everbridge Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVBG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVBG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EVBG has increased by 14.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,996,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.47 million, following the purchase of 517,845 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EVBG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 139,024 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,810,045.

During the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC subtracted a -151,883 position in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services sold an additional -0.31 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.78%, now holding 1.27 million shares worth $35.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its EVBG holdings by 26.94% and now holds 1.06 million EVBG shares valued at $29.43 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. EVBG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.