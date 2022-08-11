A share of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) closed at $23.20 per share on Wednesday, up from $21.48 day before. While Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has overperformed by 8.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLMN fell by -9.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.69 to $15.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.58% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for BLMN. Jefferies also reiterated BLMN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2022. Deutsche Bank Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 22, 2022, but set its price target from $34 to $30. BMO Capital Markets resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for BLMN, as published in its report on February 22, 2022. Goldman’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for BLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

It’s important to note that BLMN shareholders are currently getting $0.56 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BLMN is registering an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a gain of 9.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.25, showing growth from the present price of $23.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is based in the USA. When comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -195.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLMN has increased by 7.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,159,594 shares of the stock, with a value of $218.71 million, following the purchase of 882,892 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BLMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 75,303 additional shares for a total stake of worth $155.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,369,505.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC added a 3,552,591 position in BLMN. Tremblant Capital LP sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.91%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $56.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BLMN holdings by 2.74% and now holds 3.06 million BLMN shares valued at $50.87 million with the added 81736.0 shares during the period.