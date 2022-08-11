Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) closed Wednesday at $41.16 per share, up from $40.27 a day earlier. While Bentley Systems Incorporated has overperformed by 2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BSY fell by -36.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.92 to $26.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Griffin Securities on July 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BSY. Goldman also rated BSY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2021. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BSY, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $43 for BSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

The current dividend for BSY investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bentley Systems Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BSY is recording an average volume of 987.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.12, showing growth from the present price of $41.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bentley Systems Incorporated Shares?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Bentley Systems Incorporated shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 144.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BSY has increased by 1.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,506,506 shares of the stock, with a value of $582.97 million, following the purchase of 197,656 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another increased to its shares in BSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,352,858 additional shares for a total stake of worth $320.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,639,078.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 170,365 position in BSY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 4153.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.12%, now holding 3.38 million shares worth $112.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its BSY holdings by -0.67% and now holds 2.41 million BSY shares valued at $80.13 million with the lessened 16252.0 shares during the period. BSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.80% at present.