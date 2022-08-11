Currently, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) stock is trading at $0.77, marking a gain of 10.70% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -94.71% below its 52-week high of $14.65 and 29.15% above its 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.36% below the high and +18.82% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BTCM’s SMA-200 is $3.4037.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 0.03.

How does BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM): Earnings History

If we examine BIT Mining Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2015, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18, beating the consensus of -$0.07. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.11, resulting in a -157.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2015, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.18 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.07. That was a difference of -$0.11 and a surprise of -157.10%.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.12% of shares. A total of 46 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.37% of its stock and 11.86% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SC China Holding Ltd holding total of 3.5 million shares that make 4.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.7 million.

The securities firm LVW Advisors, LLC holds 1.25 million shares of BTCM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.49%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.96 million.

An overview of BIT Mining Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) traded 1,005,792 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.7053 and price change of +0.08. With the moving average of $0.9910 and a price change of -1.39, about 1,230,397 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BTCM’s 100-day average volume is 887,173 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5718 and a price change of -2.03.