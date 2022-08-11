A share of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) closed at $17.77 per share on Wednesday, up from $17.58 day before. While NOV Inc. has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOV rose by 31.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.06 to $11.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.14% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) to Neutral. A report published by Griffin Securities on May 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NOV. Citigroup also Downgraded NOV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Goldman February 23, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for NOV, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for NOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NOV Inc. (NOV)

It’s important to note that NOV shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NOV Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NOV is registering an average volume of 3.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a loss of -0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.16, showing growth from the present price of $17.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NOV Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NOV has increased by 1.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,664,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $636.91 million, following the purchase of 592,275 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in NOV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,719,150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $623.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,845,885.

During the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management subtracted a -139,121 position in NOV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.85%, now holding 31.33 million shares worth $529.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme decreased its NOV holdings by -9.27% and now holds 25.58 million NOV shares valued at $432.52 million with the lessened -2.61 million shares during the period. NOV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.