As of Wednesday, NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NYSE:NGL) stock closed at $1.63, down from $1.72 the previous day. While NGL Energy Partners LP has underperformed by -5.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGL fell by -4.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.91 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.75% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2021, UBS Upgraded NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on October 16, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for NGL. Wells Fargo also Downgraded NGL shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2020. Credit Suisse April 02, 2020d the rating to Underperform on April 02, 2020, and set its price target from $5 to $2. RBC Capital Mkts March 16, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for NGL, as published in its report on March 16, 2020. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NGL Energy Partners LP’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NGL is recording 660.85K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a loss of -4.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NGL Energy Partners LP Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in NGL has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,717,009 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.97 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in NGL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -949,179 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,671,070.

During the first quarter, Prescott Group Capital Management subtracted a -1,736,302 position in NGL. BMO Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.57%, now holding 1.28 million shares worth $1.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Barclays Capital, Inc. increased its NGL holdings by 330.00% and now holds 1.07 million NGL shares valued at $1.63 million with the added 0.82 million shares during the period. NGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.90% at present.