The share price of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) fell to $13.75 per share on Wednesday from $15.31. While LSB Industries Inc. has underperformed by -10.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LXU rose by 100.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.45 to $6.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2014, Singular Research Reiterated LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) to Buy. A report published by Singular Research on November 12, 2013, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LXU. Northland Securities also reiterated LXU shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2012. Northland Securities May 10, 2012d the rating to Outperform on May 10, 2012, and set its price target from $34 to $41. Northland Securities resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for LXU, as published in its report on April 26, 2012. Northland Securities’s report from February 07, 2012 suggests a price prediction of $37 for LXU shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Northland Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LSB Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LXU is recording an average volume of 651.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.48, showing growth from the present price of $13.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LXU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LSB Industries Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LXU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LXU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Security Benefit Life Insurance C’s position in LXU has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,356,127 shares of the stock, with a value of $753.38 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Tontine Associates LLC made another increased to its shares in LXU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 62,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,217,332.

During the first quarter, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC subtracted a -125,263 position in LXU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 74748.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.69%, now holding 1.39 million shares worth $19.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its LXU holdings by 12.52% and now holds 1.37 million LXU shares valued at $18.97 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. LXU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.