Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) marked $18.49 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $17.67. While Archaea Energy Inc. has overperformed by 4.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFG rose by 7.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.75 to $12.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Barclays started tracking Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on March 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LFG. Johnson Rice also rated LFG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LFG, as published in its report on October 11, 2021.

Analysis of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3172.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Archaea Energy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.44M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LFG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a gain of 9.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.57, showing growth from the present price of $18.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archaea Energy Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LFG has increased by 196.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,088,996 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.56 million, following the purchase of 4,034,531 additional shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc made another decreased to its shares in LFG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -748,187 additional shares for a total stake of worth $90.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,795,173.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC subtracted a -279,110 position in LFG. Kensico Capital Management Corp. purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.58%, now holding 3.55 million shares worth $55.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its LFG holdings by 274.21% and now holds 3.28 million LFG shares valued at $50.88 million with the added 2.4 million shares during the period. LFG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.80% at present.