Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) closed Wednesday at $0.96 per share, down from $1.15 a day earlier. While Kaixin Auto Holdings has underperformed by -16.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KXIN fell by -67.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.73 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.30% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kaixin Auto Holdings’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KXIN is recording an average volume of 493.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.81%, with a loss of -19.99% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kaixin Auto Holdings Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KXIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KXIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in KXIN has increased by 58.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 175,910 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.18 million, following the purchase of 65,242 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in KXIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%.

KXIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.