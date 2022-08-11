Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) marked $57.47 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $57.54. While Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has underperformed by -0.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPX fell by -0.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.77 to $49.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) recommending Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPX. TD Securities also Upgraded LPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. Goldman January 21, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 21, 2022, and set its price target from $59 to $84. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for LPX, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

LPX currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 109.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LPX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a loss of -7.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.33, showing growth from the present price of $57.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is one of the biggest names in Building Products & Equipment. When comparing Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 87.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LPX has decreased by -3.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,633,674 shares of the stock, with a value of $504.9 million, following the sale of -324,019 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 79,886 additional shares for a total stake of worth $371.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,083,026.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP added a 655,132 position in LPX. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.37%, now holding 3.28 million shares worth $171.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its LPX holdings by -0.51% and now holds 3.27 million LPX shares valued at $171.45 million with the lessened 16659.0 shares during the period.