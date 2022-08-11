Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) marked $21.08 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $20.89. While Pan American Silver Corp. has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAAS fell by -16.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.53 to $17.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.67% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PAAS. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PAAS shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2021. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PAAS, as published in its report on February 10, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for PAAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

PAAS currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pan American Silver Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PAAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.90%, with a gain of 7.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pan American Silver Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in PAAS has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,373,063 shares of the stock, with a value of $440.08 million, following the sale of -28,263 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PAAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -331,703 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,001,182.

During the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC added a 675,921 position in PAAS. Slate Path Capital LP purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.76%, now holding 3.89 million shares worth $76.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. decreased its PAAS holdings by -29.45% and now holds 2.71 million PAAS shares valued at $53.35 million with the lessened -1.13 million shares during the period. PAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.