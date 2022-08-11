Currently, Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s (DRCT) stock is trading at $3.40, marking a gain of 33.33% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -38.07% below its 52-week high of $5.49 and 193.10% above its 52-week low of $1.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.25% below the high and +148.85% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 0.77. DRCT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 19.62, resulting in an 7.70 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT): Earnings History

If we examine Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, beating the consensus of -$0.06. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -50.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.06. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -50.00%.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.96% of its stock and 11.96% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 7195.0 shares that make 0.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25181.0.

The securities firm Citigroup Inc. holds 3032.0 shares of DRCT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.11%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10611.0.

An overview of Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) traded 3,468,834 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.03 and price change of +1.80. With the moving average of $1.68 and a price change of +1.59, about 1,434,474 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DRCT’s 100-day average volume is 2,278,512 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.03 and a price change of +1.37.