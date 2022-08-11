A share of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) closed at $3.44 per share on Wednesday, down from $4.45 day before. While Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has underperformed by -22.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMIC fell by -78.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.50 to $2.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.04% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for OMIC. BofA Securities also Upgraded OMIC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022.

Analysis of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 35.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OMIC is registering an average volume of 355.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.28%, with a loss of -17.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Singular Genomics Systems Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deerfield Management Company LP’s position in OMIC has decreased by -27.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,612,019 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.26 million, following the sale of -2,500,000 additional shares during the last quarter. HCP Asset Management SA made another increased to its shares in OMIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4,016.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,454,819 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,565,720.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 4,515,078 position in OMIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.64%, now holding 3.66 million shares worth $13.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its OMIC holdings by 156.26% and now holds 2.46 million OMIC shares valued at $9.39 million with the added 1.5 million shares during the period. OMIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.30% at present.