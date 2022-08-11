A share of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) closed at $10.93 per share on Wednesday, down from $11.14 day before. While Frontline Ltd. has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRO rose by 50.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.57 to $6.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.23% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) recommending Hold. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Neutral rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Jefferies February 22, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FRO, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from February 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for FRO shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Danske Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

It’s important to note that FRO shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Frontline Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FRO is registering an average volume of 2.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a gain of 6.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Frontline Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Folketrygdfondet’s position in FRO has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,499,940 shares of the stock, with a value of $101.89 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in FRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 38,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,376,315.

At the end of the first quarter, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its FRO holdings by 5.78% and now holds 1.9 million FRO shares valued at $16.8 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. FRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.10% at present.