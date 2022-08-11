As of Wednesday, Baker Hughes Company’s (NASDAQ:BKR) stock closed at $24.35, up from $23.85 the previous day. While Baker Hughes Company has overperformed by 2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKR rose by 14.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.78 to $19.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.13% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BKR. Susquehanna also reiterated BKR shares as ‘Positive’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2022. Stephens Reiterated the rating as Overweight on January 21, 2022, but set its price target from $30 to $35. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for BKR, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37.50 for BKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Investors in Baker Hughes Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Baker Hughes Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BKR is recording 9.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -3.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.82, showing growth from the present price of $24.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Baker Hughes Company Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in BKR has increased by 9.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 116,492,563 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.36 billion, following the purchase of 10,021,569 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,581,595 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.89 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 100,141,030.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 8,526,488 position in BKR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.81 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.31%, now holding 62.29 million shares worth $1.8 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BKR holdings by 2.62% and now holds 42.43 million BKR shares valued at $1.22 billion with the added 1.08 million shares during the period. BKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.80% at present.