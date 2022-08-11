Currently, Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) stock is trading at $0.82, marking a gain of 5.13% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -96.18% below its 52-week high of $21.45 and 39.93% above its 52-week low of $0.59. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.23% below the high and +40.96% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FLGC’s SMA-200 is $1.7334.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 6.62. FLGC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.44, resulting in an 1.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC): Earnings History

If we examine Flora Growth Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, beating the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -250.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -250.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.15% of shares. A total of 31 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.73% of its stock and 3.11% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holding total of 1.41 million shares that make 1.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.86 million.

The securities firm Vident Investment Advisory, LLC holds 0.13 million shares of FLGC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.26 million.

An overview of Flora Growth Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) traded 551,834 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6849 and price change of +0.11. With the moving average of $0.7142 and a price change of -0.17, about 846,040 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FLGC’s 100-day average volume is 810,536 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1324 and a price change of -1.15.