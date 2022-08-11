Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) closed Wednesday at $11.90 per share, down from $12.02 a day earlier. While Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYXT rose by 22.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.42 to $7.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.61% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) recommending Outperform. A report published by UBS on January 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CYXT. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CYXT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CYXT, as published in its report on November 18, 2021.

Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CYXT is recording an average volume of 495.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a loss of -4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyxtera Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Starboard Value LP’s position in CYXT has increased by 25.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,767,571 shares of the stock, with a value of $235.5 million, following the purchase of 4,241,256 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in CYXT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,794,185 additional shares for a total stake of worth $222.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,654,597.

During the first quarter, FIAM LLC added a 690,276 position in CYXT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.63%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $13.64 million. CYXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.