The share price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rose to $105.05 per share on Wednesday from $99.66. While Applied Materials Inc. has overperformed by 5.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMAT fell by -23.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.06 to $82.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.02% in the last 200 days.

On February 17, 2022, UBS Reiterated Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 17, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMAT. Needham also reiterated AMAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $172 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2022. Mizuho Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 17, 2022, but set its price target from $178 to $180. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for AMAT, as published in its report on January 26, 2022. Barclays’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $165 for AMAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AMAT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Applied Materials Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 56.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMAT is recording an average volume of 7.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -3.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $137.31, showing growth from the present price of $105.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Materials Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is based in the USA. When comparing Applied Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMAT has decreased by -0.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 69,290,016 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.3 billion, following the sale of -100,636 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -821,999 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.21 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,278,666.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 192,537 position in AMAT. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 5.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.46%, now holding 33.85 million shares worth $3.08 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its AMAT holdings by 6.91% and now holds 24.88 million AMAT shares valued at $2.26 billion with the added 1.61 million shares during the period. AMAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.30% at present.