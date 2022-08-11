The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) closed Wednesday at $11.04 per share, up from $10.58 a day earlier. While The Macerich Company has overperformed by 4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAC fell by -35.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.88 to $8.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) to Underweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MAC. Evercore ISI also Upgraded MAC shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 19, 2021. Jefferies July 15, 2021d the rating to Hold on July 15, 2021, and set its price target from $10 to $19. Deutsche Bank June 28, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MAC, as published in its report on June 28, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from December 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for MAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

The current dividend for MAC investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Macerich Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MAC is recording an average volume of 2.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 7.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.86, showing growth from the present price of $11.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Macerich Company Shares?

The Macerich Company (MAC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Retail market. When comparing The Macerich Company shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 245.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 56.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAC has decreased by -1.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,819,465 shares of the stock, with a value of $259.73 million, following the sale of -446,929 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -135,630 additional shares for a total stake of worth $211.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,256,743.

During the first quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. added a 3,446,231 position in MAC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.98%, now holding 12.9 million shares worth $112.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Security Capital Research & Manag increased its MAC holdings by 18.13% and now holds 8.71 million MAC shares valued at $75.82 million with the added 1.34 million shares during the period. MAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.