The share price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rose to $149.74 per share on Wednesday from $138.45. While CyberArk Software Ltd. has overperformed by 8.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYBR rose by 10.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $201.68 to $100.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.27% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CYBR. JMP Securities also rated CYBR shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2022. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CYBR, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Wedbush’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for CYBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CYBR is recording an average volume of 402.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $164.35, showing growth from the present price of $149.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CyberArk Software Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CYBR has decreased by -7.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,429,456 shares of the stock, with a value of $438.83 million, following the sale of -261,641 additional shares during the last quarter. Franklin Templeton Institutional made another decreased to its shares in CYBR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -29,366 additional shares for a total stake of worth $192.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,502,384.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 31,068 position in CYBR. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased an additional 34157.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.97%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $151.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, RGM Capital LLC increased its CYBR holdings by 3.27% and now holds 1.16 million CYBR shares valued at $148.06 million with the added 36667.0 shares during the period. CYBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.