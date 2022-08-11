A share of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) closed at $26.35 per share on Wednesday, up from $24.80 day before. While JFrog Ltd. has overperformed by 6.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG fell by -29.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.33 to $16.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.48% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FROG. BofA Securities also rated FROG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 27, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on April 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $75. Summit Insights April 14, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FROG, as published in its report on April 14, 2021. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

JFrog Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FROG is registering an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 8.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.14, showing growth from the present price of $26.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FROG has increased by 9.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,227,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $89.08 million, following the purchase of 379,836 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FROG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -19,891 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,383,071.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -470,549 position in FROG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 72.14%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $41.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its FROG holdings by -1.98% and now holds 1.65 million FROG shares valued at $34.82 million with the lessened 33386.0 shares during the period. FROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.90% at present.