In Wednesday’s session, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) marked $10.80 per share, up from $10.78 in the previous session. While Ecopetrol S.A. has overperformed by 0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EC fell by -11.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.47 to $9.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.27% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on December 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EC. JP Morgan also Downgraded EC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2021. BofA Securities March 15, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EC, as published in its report on March 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from January 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for EC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

With EC’s current dividend of $2.26 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 88.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EC has an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a gain of 2.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ecopetrol S.A. Shares?

Oil & Gas Integrated giant Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is based in the Colombia and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Ecopetrol S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 113.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau’s position in EC has decreased by -5.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,346,023 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.34 million, following the sale of -180,546 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in EC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,727,430.

During the first quarter, CI Investments, Inc. added a 235,432 position in EC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 71.94%, now holding 1.58 million shares worth $17.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EC holdings by -4.63% and now holds 1.5 million EC shares valued at $16.31 million with the lessened 72972.0 shares during the period. EC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.70% at present.