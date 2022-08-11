In Wednesday’s session, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) marked $57.14 per share, up from $55.08 in the previous session. While XPO Logistics Inc. has overperformed by 3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPO fell by -34.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.78 to $45.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.61% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) to Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XPO. BofA Securities also Upgraded XPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 09, 2022, but set its price target from $115 to $117. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XPO, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $103 for XPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

XPO Logistics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XPO has an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -5.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.22, showing growth from the present price of $57.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XPO Logistics Inc. Shares?

Integrated Freight & Logistics giant XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing XPO Logistics Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 686.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Orbis Investment Management Ltd.’s position in XPO has decreased by -8.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,028,196 shares of the stock, with a value of $482.96 million, following the sale of -927,143 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in XPO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.97%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 438,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $445.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,257,509.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -27,125 position in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP purchased an additional 2.92 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 68.42%, now holding 7.2 million shares worth $346.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its XPO holdings by 60.25% and now holds 2.94 million XPO shares valued at $141.57 million with the added 1.11 million shares during the period. XPO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.90% at present.