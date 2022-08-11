A share of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) closed at $4.11 per share on Wednesday, down from $5.61 day before. While Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -26.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLMA fell by -84.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.19 to $2.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 06, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OLMA. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OLMA, as published in its report on December 14, 2020. Jefferies’s report from December 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $70 for OLMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 26.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OLMA is registering an average volume of 540.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.17%, with a loss of -23.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BVF Partners LP’s position in OLMA has decreased by -1.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,291,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.68 million, following the sale of -119,818 additional shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP made another decreased to its shares in OLMA during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,743,875.

At the end of the first quarter, Cormorant Asset Management LP decreased its OLMA holdings by -4.05% and now holds 2.08 million OLMA shares valued at $8.47 million with the lessened 87871.0 shares during the period. OLMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.