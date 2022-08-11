The share price of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rose to $28.41 per share on Wednesday from $28.31. While Halliburton Company has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAL rose by 40.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.99 to $17.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.92% in the last 200 days.

On April 27, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to Buy. A report published by Stephens on April 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for HAL. Susquehanna also reiterated HAL shares as ‘Positive’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 25, 2022. Stephens Reiterated the rating as Overweight on January 25, 2022, but set its price target from $36 to $38. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for HAL, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for HAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HAL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Halliburton Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HAL is recording an average volume of 11.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a loss of -0.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.42, showing growth from the present price of $28.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Halliburton Company Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Halliburton Company (HAL) is based in the USA. When comparing Halliburton Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HAL has decreased by -0.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 96,283,687 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.02 billion, following the sale of -879,835 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in HAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 915,157 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.93 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 61,612,082.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 289,098 position in HAL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.75 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.25%, now holding 46.82 million shares worth $1.47 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its HAL holdings by 198.78% and now holds 38.89 million HAL shares valued at $1.22 billion with the added 25.87 million shares during the period. HAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.