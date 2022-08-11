The share price of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rose to $95.14 per share on Wednesday from $93.15. While Ascendis Pharma A/S has overperformed by 2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASND fell by -24.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $178.71 to $61.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.66% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ASND. Citigroup also rated ASND shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $187 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 01, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for ASND, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $176 for ASND shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 871.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASND is recording an average volume of 476.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a gain of 6.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $154.10, showing growth from the present price of $95.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ascendis Pharma A/S Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP’s position in ASND has increased by 3.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,212,938 shares of the stock, with a value of $763.47 million, following the purchase of 272,504 additional shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in ASND during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $703.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,567,900.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -98 position in ASND. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.29%, now holding 4.87 million shares worth $452.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ASND holdings by 14.61% and now holds 4.67 million ASND shares valued at $433.71 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period.