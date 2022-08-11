Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)’s stock is trading at $24.51 at the moment marking a rise of 2.08% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -34.41% less than their 52-week high of $37.37, and 12.37% over their 52-week low of $21.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.36% below the high and +10.62% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 5.92 at the moment. BXSL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.92, resulting in an 28.53 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 9 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.89 in simple terms.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL): Earnings History

If we examine Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, slashing the consensus of $0.61. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.61 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.61. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.10% of shares. A total of 93 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 27.90% of its stock and 27.93% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is USS Investment Management Ltd. holding total of 12.07 million shares that make 7.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 295.54 million.

The securities firm Nomura Asset Management Company Limited holds 6.79 million shares of BXSL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 166.29 million.

An overview of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) traded 665,201 shares per day, with a moving average of $23.62 and price change of +1.46. With the moving average of $23.82 and a price change of -0.02, about 656,688 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BXSL’s 100-day average volume is 472,673 shares, alongside a moving average of $25.43 and a price change of -4.21.