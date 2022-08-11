The share price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rose to $11.20 per share on Wednesday from $11.00. While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has overperformed by 1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEVA rose by 10.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.15 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.00% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) to Buy. BofA Securities also Upgraded TEVA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 17, 2022. Piper Sandler May 04, 2022d the rating to Underweight on May 04, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $7. Barclays April 05, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for TEVA, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Bernstein’s report from March 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for TEVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TEVA is recording an average volume of 13.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 12.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.51, showing decline from the present price of $11.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in TEVA has decreased by -0.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 132,165,515 shares of the stock, with a value of $993.88 million, following the sale of -185,235 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TEVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 542,571 additional shares for a total stake of worth $243.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,386,342.

During the first quarter, Abrams Capital Management LP subtracted a 0 position in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd. purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.34%, now holding 23.31 million shares worth $175.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its TEVA holdings by 0.01% and now holds 20.87 million TEVA shares valued at $156.92 million with the added 1660.0 shares during the period. TEVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.40% at present.