The share price of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) rose to $16.24 per share on Wednesday from $15.71. While TTM Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 3.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTMI rose by 15.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.48 to $9.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.84% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, Truist Downgraded TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on September 29, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TTMI. JP Morgan December 13, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for TTMI, as published in its report on December 13, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from September 05, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17.75 for TTMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TTM Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTMI is recording an average volume of 743.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a gain of 20.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.12, showing growth from the present price of $16.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTM Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Components sector, TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is based in the USA. When comparing TTM Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 653.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTMI has increased by 0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,655,703 shares of the stock, with a value of $195.7 million, following the purchase of 28,724 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 176,464 additional shares for a total stake of worth $139.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,193,073.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 162,694 position in TTMI. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.76 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.44%, now holding 6.48 million shares worth $81.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its TTMI holdings by 8.92% and now holds 5.89 million TTMI shares valued at $73.58 million with the added 0.48 million shares during the period.