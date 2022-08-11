Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) marked $62.86 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $62.41. While Occidental Petroleum Corporation has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OXY rose by 139.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.04 to $21.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OXY. Evercore ISI also Downgraded OXY shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 07, 2022. Piper Sandler April 07, 2022d the rating to Overweight on April 07, 2022, and set its price target from $44 to $88. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OXY, as published in its report on April 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $52 for OXY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

OXY currently pays a dividend of $0.52 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 77.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 26.89M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OXY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 3.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.46, showing growth from the present price of $62.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OXY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Occidental Petroleum Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OXY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OXY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s position in OXY has increased by 33.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 181,684,791 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.7 billion, following the purchase of 45,311,791 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in OXY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -11,822,694 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.93 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 100,709,066.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,486,813 position in OXY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.17%, now holding 58.12 million shares worth $3.42 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its OXY holdings by 1.03% and now holds 45.21 million OXY shares valued at $2.66 billion with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. OXY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.