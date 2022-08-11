As of Wednesday, GoPro Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock closed at $6.75, up from $6.58 the previous day. While GoPro Inc. has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRO fell by -40.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.14 to $5.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.91% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on December 13, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPRO. JP Morgan also Upgraded GPRO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2021. Morgan Stanley November 11, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on November 11, 2021, and set its price target from $9.80 to $11. Citigroup March 16, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for GPRO, as published in its report on March 16, 2020. Oppenheimer’s report from October 03, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for GPRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GPRO is recording 2.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a gain of 0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.76, showing growth from the present price of $6.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoPro Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GPRO has decreased by -0.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,572,186 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.99 million, following the sale of -49,149 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GPRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -187,905 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,639,644.

During the first quarter, Prentice Capital Management LP added a 423,671 position in GPRO. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -6.7 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -61.77%, now holding 4.14 million shares worth $22.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort increased its GPRO holdings by 13.85% and now holds 3.91 million GPRO shares valued at $21.65 million with the added 0.48 million shares during the period. GPRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.60% at present.