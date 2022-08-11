In Wednesday’s session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) marked $12.81 per share, up from $12.43 in the previous session. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has overperformed by 3.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL rose by 4.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.89 to $9.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.36% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) recommending Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on June 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for OWL. BofA Securities also rated OWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

With OWL’s current dividend of $0.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OWL has an average volume of 3.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a gain of 11.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.92, showing growth from the present price of $12.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Iconiq Capital LLC’s position in OWL has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $501.5 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Capital Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in OWL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -961,982 additional shares for a total stake of worth $481.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 47,972,061.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,349,425 position in OWL. Koch Industries, Inc. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 35.97 million shares worth $360.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its OWL holdings by -0.70% and now holds 33.3 million OWL shares valued at $334.02 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.70% at present.