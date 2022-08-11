A share of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) closed at $9.23 per share on Wednesday, down from $9.56 day before. While Berry Corporation has underperformed by -3.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRY rose by 73.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.68 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.77% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) to Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BRY. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BRY, as published in its report on July 27, 2020. Wells Fargo’s report from March 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for BRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Berry Corporation (BRY)

It’s important to note that BRY shareholders are currently getting $0.24 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 155.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Berry Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRY is registering an average volume of 993.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 5.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Berry Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in BRY has decreased by -10.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,600,404 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.4 million, following the sale of -1,312,909 additional shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in BRY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -45.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,831,140 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,872,135.

During the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme added a 1,517,770 position in BRY. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.29%, now holding 4.28 million shares worth $32.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, CarVal Investors LP decreased its BRY holdings by -11.94% and now holds 3.91 million BRY shares valued at $29.79 million with the lessened -0.53 million shares during the period. BRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.50% at present.