In Wednesday’s session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) marked $6.93 per share, up from $6.59 in the previous session. While BlackBerry Limited has overperformed by 5.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BB fell by -33.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.39 to $4.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.86% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to Sector Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BB. Canaccord Genuity June 25, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for BB, as published in its report on June 25, 2021. Canaccord Genuity’s report from March 31, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for BB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BlackBerry Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BB has an average volume of 8.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 5.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.29, showing growth from the present price of $6.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackBerry Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel’s position in BB has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 46,724,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $251.85 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in BB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -793,330 additional shares for a total stake of worth $210.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,124,922.

During the first quarter, FifthDelta Ltd. added a 16,325,993 position in BB. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 25.18 million shares worth $135.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BB holdings by -5.68% and now holds 12.47 million BB shares valued at $67.2 million with the lessened -0.75 million shares during the period. BB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.