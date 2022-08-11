As of Wednesday, Baidu Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock closed at $137.74, up from $135.60 the previous day. While Baidu Inc. has overperformed by 1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIDU fell by -16.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.60 to $101.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.80% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) to Neutral. A report published by Bernstein on May 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for BIDU. Goldman also rated BIDU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BIDU, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Barclays’s report from November 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $243 for BIDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Baidu Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BIDU is recording 2.86M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.83%, with a gain of 0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $197.81, showing growth from the present price of $137.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Baidu Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in BIDU has decreased by -0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,535,029 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.42 billion, following the sale of -34,640 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BIDU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -238,706 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.15 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,710,415.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox added a 367,300 position in BIDU. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional 7035.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.12%, now holding 5.67 million shares worth $843.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BIDU holdings by -10.75% and now holds 5.0 million BIDU shares valued at $743.53 million with the lessened -0.6 million shares during the period. BIDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.20% at present.