A share of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) closed at $15.99 per share on Wednesday, down from $16.14 day before. While AngloGold Ashanti Limited has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AU rose by 3.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.96 to $13.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.81% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) to Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AU. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AU, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for AU shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

It’s important to note that AU shareholders are currently getting $0.53 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AU is registering an average volume of 2.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a gain of 15.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.87, showing growth from the present price of $15.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AngloGold Ashanti Limited Shares?

A giant in the Gold market, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is based in the South Africa. When comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AU has increased by 6.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,170,534 shares of the stock, with a value of $357.48 million, following the purchase of 1,551,361 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 897,792 additional shares for a total stake of worth $153.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,407,615.

During the first quarter, Coronation Asset Management subtracted a -1,354,208 position in AU. Paulson & Co., Inc. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 5.97 million shares worth $88.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AU holdings by -0.08% and now holds 4.75 million AU shares valued at $70.21 million with the lessened 3564.0 shares during the period. AU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.50% at present.