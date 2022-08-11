A share of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) closed at $3.92 per share on Wednesday, down from $4.26 day before. While Advantage Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -7.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADV fell by -57.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.05 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) recommending Hold. A report published by Goldman on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADV. Morgan Stanley also rated ADV shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 20, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADV is registering an average volume of 376.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.60%, with a loss of -9.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advantage Solutions Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in ADV has decreased by -1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,039,952 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.75 million, following the sale of -155,048 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ADV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 70.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,683,809 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,300,925.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 21,972 position in ADV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 32962.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.43%, now holding 7.62 million shares worth $28.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ADV holdings by -1.07% and now holds 5.15 million ADV shares valued at $19.57 million with the lessened 55934.0 shares during the period. ADV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.90% at present.