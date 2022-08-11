A share of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) closed at $26.41 per share on Wednesday, up from $26.00 day before. While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has overperformed by 1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBLK rose by 36.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.99 to $17.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) recommending Buy. Pareto also Downgraded SBLK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. DNB Markets July 29, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SBLK, as published in its report on July 29, 2020. DNB Markets’s report from March 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10.40 for SBLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

It’s important to note that SBLK shareholders are currently getting $6.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SBLK is registering an average volume of 2.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a gain of 3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.50, showing growth from the present price of $26.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Shares?

A giant in the Marine Shipping market, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is based in the Greece. When comparing Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 361.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in SBLK has increased by 0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,021,457 shares of the stock, with a value of $650.28 million, following the purchase of 28,215 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in SBLK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 638.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,227,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,576,600.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 47,630 position in SBLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 1.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5,750.91%, now holding 1.57 million shares worth $39.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its SBLK holdings by -75.44% and now holds 1.47 million SBLK shares valued at $36.71 million with the lessened -4.51 million shares during the period. SBLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.50% at present.