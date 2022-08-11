Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) closed Wednesday at $25.09 per share, up from $24.69 a day earlier. While Paramount Global has overperformed by 1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARA fell by -38.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.17 to $23.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.24% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) to Underweight. A report published by Barrington Research on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PARA. Goldman also Downgraded PARA shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2022. MoffettNathanson July 22, 2022d the rating to Sell on July 22, 2022, and set its price target from $30 to $18. Morgan Stanley July 18, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for PARA, as published in its report on July 18, 2022. Daiwa Securities’s report from July 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for PARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

The current dividend for PARA investors is set at $0.96 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paramount Global’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PARA is recording an average volume of 9.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.24%, with a gain of 0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.98, showing growth from the present price of $25.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Global Shares?

Paramount Global (PARA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Entertainment market. When comparing Paramount Global shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 68,947,760 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.7 billion, following the purchase of 68,947,760 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PARA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,378,962 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.59 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 64,239,262.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 555,732 position in PARA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.42%, now holding 30.54 million shares worth $753.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its PARA holdings by 2.63% and now holds 13.81 million PARA shares valued at $340.75 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. PARA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.