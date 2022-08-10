A share of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) closed at $163.41 per share on Tuesday, down from $168.15 day before. While Zscaler Inc. has underperformed by -2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZS fell by -33.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $376.11 to $125.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.80% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) to Neutral. A report published by Stephens on May 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ZS. Daiwa Securities also Upgraded ZS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $296 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Wolfe Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $340 to $275. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZS, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. Wedbush’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $330 for ZS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zscaler Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZS is registering an average volume of 2.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a gain of 3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $217.01, showing growth from the present price of $163.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zscaler Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZS has increased by 1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,443,587 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.11 billion, following the purchase of 73,807 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ZS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,259,876 additional shares for a total stake of worth $654.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,377,330.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 72,899 position in ZS. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.37%, now holding 2.56 million shares worth $382.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its ZS holdings by 75.21% and now holds 2.27 million ZS shares valued at $338.76 million with the added 0.97 million shares during the period. ZS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.00% at present.