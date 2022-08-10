In Tuesday’s session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) marked $51.31 per share, down from $52.15 in the previous session. While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIM rose by 25.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $91.23 to $39.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) recommending Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on July 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ZIM. JP Morgan also Upgraded ZIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $53.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Underweight rating on September 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $46.02. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZIM, as published in its report on June 16, 2021. Citigroup’s report from February 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for ZIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

With ZIM’s current dividend of $22.35 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 167.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZIM has an average volume of 4.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a gain of 2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.43, showing growth from the present price of $51.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Shares?

Marine Shipping giant ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is based in the Israel and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 176.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in ZIM has increased by 0.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,772,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $225.42 million, following the purchase of 10,102 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in ZIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 166.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,540,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $191.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,062,538.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 1,897,990 position in ZIM. Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt purchased an additional 2.09 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 350.50%, now holding 2.68 million shares worth $126.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Harel Mutual Funds Ltd. decreased its ZIM holdings by -12.37% and now holds 2.45 million ZIM shares valued at $115.92 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. ZIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.90% at present.