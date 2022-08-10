In Tuesday’s session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) marked $3.91 per share, down from $4.00 in the previous session. While YPF Sociedad Anonima has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YPF fell by -12.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.84% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, UBS Upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 14, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for YPF. UBS also Downgraded YPF shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2020. JP Morgan June 22, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for YPF, as published in its report on June 22, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and YPF has an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.52%, with a gain of 6.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YPF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YPF Sociedad Anonima Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 99.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YPF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YPF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Marshall Wace LLP’s position in YPF has decreased by -50.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,441,555 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.22 million, following the sale of -3,477,032 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP made another increased to its shares in YPF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 400,917 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,759,731.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa added a 261,060 position in YPF. Numeric Investors LLC purchased an additional 2.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6,509.07%, now holding 2.6 million shares worth $8.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its YPF holdings by 1.89% and now holds 2.11 million YPF shares valued at $6.87 million with the added 39046.0 shares during the period. YPF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.00% at present.