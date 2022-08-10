YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) closed Tuesday at $42.70 per share, down from $46.25 a day earlier. While YETI Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -7.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YETI fell by -57.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $108.82 to $38.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.87% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for YETI. Morgan Stanley also rated YETI shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 21, 2022. Berenberg April 07, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 07, 2022, and set its price target from $103 to $92. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for YETI, as published in its report on July 14, 2021. UBS’s report from June 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for YETI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of YETI Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and YETI is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -17.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.81, showing growth from the present price of $42.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YETI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YETI Holdings Inc. Shares?

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Leisure market. When comparing YETI Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YETI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YETI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in YETI has decreased by -0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,516,292 shares of the stock, with a value of $325.23 million, following the sale of -44,368 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in YETI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,376,536 additional shares for a total stake of worth $314.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,266,836.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 80,099 position in YETI. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.69%, now holding 4.61 million shares worth $199.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its YETI holdings by 12.51% and now holds 3.91 million YETI shares valued at $169.14 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period.