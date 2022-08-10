As of Tuesday, XPeng Inc.’s (NYSE:XPEV) stock closed at $22.69, down from $23.06 the previous day. While XPeng Inc. has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPEV fell by -46.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.45 to $18.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.66% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on July 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XPEV. Macquarie also rated XPEV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XPEV, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. CLSA’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for XPEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 152.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of XPeng Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XPEV is recording 10.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -6.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.33, showing growth from the present price of $22.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XPeng Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in XPEV has decreased by -5.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,595,805 shares of the stock, with a value of $495.01 million, following the sale of -934,729 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in XPEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 226,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $450.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,194,999.

During the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC added a 7,495,477 position in XPEV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.96%, now holding 12.0 million shares worth $381.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its XPEV holdings by 27.10% and now holds 8.6 million XPEV shares valued at $273.02 million with the added 1.83 million shares during the period. XPEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.20% at present.