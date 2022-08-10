In Tuesday’s session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) marked $101.43 per share, down from $107.22 in the previous session. While Okta Inc. has underperformed by -5.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -57.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $276.30 to $77.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.13% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Stephens on May 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OKTA. Mizuho March 08, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OKTA, as published in its report on March 08, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from March 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $225 for OKTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Okta Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OKTA has an average volume of 3.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a gain of 3.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.00, showing growth from the present price of $101.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in OKTA has increased by 27.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,840,810 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.25 billion, following the purchase of 2,950,834 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 265,051 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.2 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,221,200.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 142,460 position in OKTA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 56.18%, now holding 3.58 million shares worth $323.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its OKTA holdings by 4.55% and now holds 3.17 million OKTA shares valued at $286.43 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.90% at present.