American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) marked $18.29 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $24.17. While American Vanguard Corporation has underperformed by -24.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVD rose by 14.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.99 to $13.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.90% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2018, Loop Capital Upgraded American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) to Buy. A report published by Piper Jaffray on November 28, 2016, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AVD. Piper Jaffray January 04, 2016d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AVD, as published in its report on January 04, 2016. BB&T Capital Mkts’s report from May 06, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AVD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Topeka Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

AVD currently pays a dividend of $0.10 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American Vanguard Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 289.80K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.37%, with a loss of -21.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Vanguard Corporation Shares?

The USA based company American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) is one of the biggest names in Agricultural Inputs. When comparing American Vanguard Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 225.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AVD has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,219,499 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.31 million, following the sale of -354 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in AVD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 32,281 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,312,686.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 26,521 position in AVD. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.86%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $32.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its AVD holdings by -2.76% and now holds 1.43 million AVD shares valued at $32.04 million with the lessened 40729.0 shares during the period. AVD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.