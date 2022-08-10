As of Tuesday, uniQure N.V.’s (NASDAQ:QURE) stock closed at $19.02, up from $18.64 the previous day. While uniQure N.V. has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QURE fell by -35.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.80 to $12.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2022, UBS Upgraded uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on June 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QURE. UBS also rated QURE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $78. Mizuho April 01, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for QURE, as published in its report on April 01, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for QURE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 260.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of uniQure N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 54.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QURE is recording 712.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.12%, with a loss of -21.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.19, showing growth from the present price of $19.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QURE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze uniQure N.V. Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by uniQure N.V. (QURE) based in the Netherlands. When comparing uniQure N.V. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QURE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QURE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in QURE has increased by 2.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,002,650 shares of the stock, with a value of $74.61 million, following the purchase of 104,281 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in QURE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -546,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,793,317.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP added a 1,284,780 position in QURE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.39%, now holding 2.81 million shares worth $52.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its QURE holdings by 18.96% and now holds 2.81 million QURE shares valued at $52.41 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. QURE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.80% at present.