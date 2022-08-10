As of Tuesday, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock closed at $21.16, up from $19.03 the previous day. While Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 11.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLRX fell by -8.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.17 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 89.39% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PLRX. Oppenheimer also rated PLRX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 10, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on November 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PLRX, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from April 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for PLRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLRX is recording 2.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a gain of 22.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.88, showing growth from the present price of $21.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pliant Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PLRX has decreased by -2.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,966,161 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.78 million, following the sale of -143,209 additional shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC made another decreased to its shares in PLRX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $24.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,080,801.

During the first quarter, CHI Advisors LLC added a 87,978 position in PLRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 8125.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.54%, now holding 1.51 million shares worth $12.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its PLRX holdings by 3.02% and now holds 1.38 million PLRX shares valued at $11.03 million with the added 40382.0 shares during the period. PLRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.00% at present.