Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) marked $34.11 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $36.05. While Penn National Gaming Inc. has underperformed by -5.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PENN fell by -52.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.40 to $26.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on May 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PENN. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded PENN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2022. Susquehanna February 09, 2022d the rating to Positive on February 09, 2022, and set its price target from $34 to $65. Loop Capital February 04, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PENN, as published in its report on February 04, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51 for PENN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Penn National Gaming Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.98M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PENN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.18%, with a loss of -5.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.44, showing growth from the present price of $34.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PENN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Penn National Gaming Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is one of the biggest names in Resorts & Casinos. When comparing Penn National Gaming Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -46.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PENN has decreased by -5.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,449,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $530.81 million, following the sale of -1,054,041 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PENN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 18,335 additional shares for a total stake of worth $527.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,332,806.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. subtracted a -49,203 position in PENN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.85%, now holding 7.98 million shares worth $242.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its PENN holdings by 11.57% and now holds 6.2 million PENN shares valued at $188.65 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. PENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.