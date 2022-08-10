The share price of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) fell to $11.06 per share on Tuesday from $12.90. While Paymentus Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -14.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAY fell by -62.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.79 to $11.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PAY. SMBC Nikko also Upgraded PAY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $41. SMBC Nikko initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PAY, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from June 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $37 for PAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAY is recording an average volume of 210.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.49%, with a loss of -33.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.25, showing growth from the present price of $11.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paymentus Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) is based in the USA. When comparing Paymentus Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 325.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PAY has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,127,911 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.45 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Franklin Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 43,834 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,987,291.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 494,137 position in PAY. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.8 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 103.50%, now holding 1.56 million shares worth $20.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PAY holdings by 1.33% and now holds 1.29 million PAY shares valued at $17.19 million with the added 16924.0 shares during the period.